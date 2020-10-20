1 MTL to UNI - Convert Maltese Liri to Uniswap

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.352508695588684 Uniswap

1 UNI = 2.83681 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Uniswap conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:21 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Uniswap

mtl
MTL
uni
UNI
1 MTL0.352509 UNI
5 MTL1.76254 UNI
10 MTL3.52509 UNI
25 MTL8.81272 UNI
50 MTL17.6254 UNI
100 MTL35.2509 UNI
500 MTL176.254 UNI
1,000 MTL352.509 UNI
5,000 MTL1,762.54 UNI
10,000 MTL3,525.09 UNI

Convert Uniswap to Maltese Lira

uni
UNI
mtl
MTL
1 UNI2.83681 MTL
5 UNI14.184 MTL
10 UNI28.3681 MTL
25 UNI70.9202 MTL
50 UNI141.84 MTL
100 UNI283.681 MTL
500 UNI1,418.4 MTL
1,000 UNI2,836.81 MTL
5,000 UNI14,184 MTL
10,000 UNI28,368.1 MTL

MTL to UNI Chart

1 MTL = 0 UNI

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Uniswap stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.141720.15943
Low
0.0893980.089398
Average
0.110120.12321
Volatility
5.80%6.07%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

More Uniswap info

, ratings