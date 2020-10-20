1 MTL to TMT - Convert Maltese Liri to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

8.8048606 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 0.113574 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:20 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Turkmenistani Manat

mtl
MTL
tmt
TMT
1 MTL8.80486 TMT
5 MTL44.0243 TMT
10 MTL88.0486 TMT
25 MTL220.122 TMT
50 MTL440.243 TMT
100 MTL880.486 TMT
500 MTL4,402.43 TMT
1,000 MTL8,804.86 TMT
5,000 MTL44,024.3 TMT
10,000 MTL88,048.6 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Maltese Lira

tmt
TMT
mtl
MTL
1 TMT0.113574 MTL
5 TMT0.567868 MTL
10 TMT1.13574 MTL
25 TMT2.83934 MTL
50 TMT5.67868 MTL
100 TMT11.3574 MTL
500 TMT56.7868 MTL
1,000 TMT113.574 MTL
5,000 TMT567.868 MTL
10,000 TMT1,135.74 MTL

MTL to TMT Chart

1 MTL = 0 TMT

1 Maltese Lira to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.81603.8214
Low
3.73393.7105
Average
3.76593.7678
Volatility
0.34%0.35%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

More Turkmenistani Manat info

