1 MTL to SRD - Convert Maltese Liri to Surinamese Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

76.88288 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 0.0130068 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:20 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Surinamese Dollar

mtl
MTL
srd
SRD
1 MTL76.8829 SRD
5 MTL384.414 SRD
10 MTL768.829 SRD
25 MTL1,922.07 SRD
50 MTL3,844.14 SRD
100 MTL7,688.29 SRD
500 MTL38,441.4 SRD
1,000 MTL76,882.9 SRD
5,000 MTL384,414 SRD
10,000 MTL768,829 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Maltese Lira

srd
SRD
mtl
MTL
1 SRD0.0130068 MTL
5 SRD0.065034 MTL
10 SRD0.130068 MTL
25 SRD0.32517 MTL
50 SRD0.65034 MTL
100 SRD1.30068 MTL
500 SRD6.5034 MTL
1,000 SRD13.0068 MTL
5,000 SRD65.034 MTL
10,000 SRD130.068 MTL

MTL to SRD Chart

1 MTL = 0 SRD

1 Maltese Lira to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
34.77037.987
Low
32.43032.430
Average
33.69235.258
Volatility
1.65%1.88%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

srd

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Surinamese Dollar info

