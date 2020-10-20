1 MTL to SHP - Convert Maltese Liri to Saint Helenian Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9741339 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 0.506551 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Saint Helenian Pound

mtl
MTL
shp
SHP
1 MTL1.97413 SHP
5 MTL9.87067 SHP
10 MTL19.7413 SHP
25 MTL49.3533 SHP
50 MTL98.7067 SHP
100 MTL197.413 SHP
500 MTL987.067 SHP
1,000 MTL1,974.13 SHP
5,000 MTL9,870.67 SHP
10,000 MTL19,741.3 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Maltese Lira

shp
SHP
mtl
MTL
1 SHP0.506551 MTL
5 SHP2.53276 MTL
10 SHP5.06551 MTL
25 SHP12.6638 MTL
50 SHP25.3276 MTL
100 SHP50.6551 MTL
500 SHP253.276 MTL
1,000 SHP506.551 MTL
5,000 SHP2,532.76 MTL
10,000 SHP5,065.51 MTL

MTL to SHP Chart

1 MTL = 0 SHP

1 Maltese Lira to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846580.85290
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

More Saint Helenian Pound info

