1 MTL to SDG - Convert Maltese Liri to Sudanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,514.5939 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 0.000660243 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Sudanese Pound

mtl
MTL
sdg
SDG
1 MTL1,514.59 SDG
5 MTL7,572.97 SDG
10 MTL15,145.9 SDG
25 MTL37,864.8 SDG
50 MTL75,729.7 SDG
100 MTL151,459 SDG
500 MTL757,297 SDG
1,000 MTL1,514,590 SDG
5,000 MTL7,572,970 SDG
10,000 MTL15,145,900 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Maltese Lira

sdg
SDG
mtl
MTL
1 SDG0.000660243 MTL
5 SDG0.00330121 MTL
10 SDG0.00660243 MTL
25 SDG0.0165061 MTL
50 SDG0.0330121 MTL
100 SDG0.0660243 MTL
500 SDG0.330121 MTL
1,000 SDG0.660243 MTL
5,000 SDG3.30121 MTL
10,000 SDG6.60243 MTL

MTL to SDG Chart

1 MTL = 0 SDG



1 Maltese Lira to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
649.73655.50
Low
628.70612.24
Average
639.08639.76
Volatility
0.99%1.04%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..



