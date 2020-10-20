1.00 Maltese Lira =
34.643204 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 0.0288657 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
34.643204 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 0.0288657 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
SCR
|1 MTL
|34.6432 SCR
|5 MTL
|173.216 SCR
|10 MTL
|346.432 SCR
|25 MTL
|866.08 SCR
|50 MTL
|1,732.16 SCR
|100 MTL
|3,464.32 SCR
|500 MTL
|17,321.6 SCR
|1,000 MTL
|34,643.2 SCR
|5,000 MTL
|173,216 SCR
|10,000 MTL
|346,432 SCR
1 MTL = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|15.945
|16.034
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|14.578
|14.268
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|15.060
|14.940
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.31%
|3.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings