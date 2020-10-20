1 MTL to RON - Convert Maltese Liri to Romanian Lei

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

11.59343 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 0.0862557 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:32 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Romanian Leu

mtl
MTL
ron
RON
1 MTL11.5934 RON
5 MTL57.9672 RON
10 MTL115.934 RON
25 MTL289.836 RON
50 MTL579.672 RON
100 MTL1,159.34 RON
500 MTL5,796.72 RON
1,000 MTL11,593.4 RON
5,000 MTL57,967.2 RON
10,000 MTL115,934 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to Maltese Lira

ron
RON
mtl
MTL
1 RON0.0862557 MTL
5 RON0.431279 MTL
10 RON0.862557 MTL
25 RON2.15639 MTL
50 RON4.31279 MTL
100 RON8.62557 MTL
500 RON43.1279 MTL
1,000 RON86.2557 MTL
5,000 RON431.279 MTL
10,000 RON862.557 MTL

MTL to RON Chart

1 MTL = 0 RON

1 Maltese Lira to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.98595.0053
Low
4.94864.9486
Average
4.97654.9760
Volatility
0.16%0.16%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

More Romanian Leu info

