1.00 Maltese Lira =
18,954.194 Paraguayan Guarani
1 PYG = 0.0000527588 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
PYG
|1 MTL
|18,954.2 PYG
|5 MTL
|94,771 PYG
|10 MTL
|189,542 PYG
|25 MTL
|473,855 PYG
|50 MTL
|947,710 PYG
|100 MTL
|1,895,420 PYG
|500 MTL
|9,477,100 PYG
|1,000 MTL
|18,954,200 PYG
|5,000 MTL
|94,771,000 PYG
|10,000 MTL
|189,542,000 PYG
1 MTL = 0 PYG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8,201.6
|8,215.1
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8,036.8
|7,854.1
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|8,096.1
|8,054.9
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.More Paraguayan Guarani info
