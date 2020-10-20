1 MTL to MVR - Convert Maltese Liri to Maldivian Rufiyaa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

38.819571 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 0.0257602 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Maldivian Rufiyaa

mtl
MTL
mvr
MVR
1 MTL38.8196 MVR
5 MTL194.098 MVR
10 MTL388.196 MVR
25 MTL970.489 MVR
50 MTL1,940.98 MVR
100 MTL3,881.96 MVR
500 MTL19,409.8 MVR
1,000 MTL38,819.6 MVR
5,000 MTL194,098 MVR
10,000 MTL388,196 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Maltese Lira

mvr
MVR
mtl
MTL
1 MVR0.0257602 MTL
5 MVR0.128801 MTL
10 MVR0.257602 MTL
25 MVR0.644005 MTL
50 MVR1.28801 MTL
100 MVR2.57602 MTL
500 MVR12.8801 MTL
1,000 MVR25.7602 MTL
5,000 MVR128.801 MTL
10,000 MVR257.602 MTL

MTL to MVR Chart

1 MTL = 0 MVR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.78116.822
Low
16.24516.245
Average
16.56416.593
Volatility
0.58%0.45%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

More Maldivian Rufiyaa info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings