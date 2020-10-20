1 MTL to MUR - Convert Maltese Liri to Mauritian Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

118.86264 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 0.00841307 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:30 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Mauritian Rupee

mtl
MTL
mur
MUR
1 MTL118.863 MUR
5 MTL594.313 MUR
10 MTL1,188.63 MUR
25 MTL2,971.57 MUR
50 MTL5,943.13 MUR
100 MTL11,886.3 MUR
500 MTL59,431.3 MUR
1,000 MTL118,863 MUR
5,000 MTL594,313 MUR
10,000 MTL1,188,630 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Maltese Lira

mur
MUR
mtl
MTL
1 MUR0.00841307 MTL
5 MUR0.0420654 MTL
10 MUR0.0841307 MTL
25 MUR0.210327 MTL
50 MUR0.420654 MTL
100 MUR0.841307 MTL
500 MUR4.20654 MTL
1,000 MUR8.41307 MTL
5,000 MUR42.0654 MTL
10,000 MUR84.1307 MTL

MTL to MUR Chart

1 MTL = 0 MUR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
50.99751.133
Low
49.32549.325
Average
50.18349.942
Volatility
0.64%0.65%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Mauritian Rupee info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings