1 MTL to MRU - Convert Maltese Liri to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

99.689898 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 0.0100311 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

MTL
MRU
1 MTL99.6899 MRU
5 MTL498.449 MRU
10 MTL996.899 MRU
25 MTL2,492.25 MRU
50 MTL4,984.49 MRU
100 MTL9,968.99 MRU
500 MTL49,844.9 MRU
1,000 MTL99,689.9 MRU
5,000 MTL498,449 MRU
10,000 MTL996,899 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maltese Lira

MRU
MTL
1 MRU0.0100311 MTL
5 MRU0.0501555 MTL
10 MRU0.100311 MTL
25 MRU0.250778 MTL
50 MRU0.501555 MTL
100 MRU1.00311 MTL
500 MRU5.01555 MTL
1,000 MRU10.0311 MTL
5,000 MRU50.1555 MTL
10,000 MRU100.311 MTL

MTL to MRU Chart

1 MTL = 0 MRU

1 Maltese Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
43.00243.357
Low
42.00342.003
Average
42.37642.621
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

