1 MTL to MGA - Convert Maltese Liri to Malagasy Ariary

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

11,215.138 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.0000891652 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:30 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Malagasy Ariary

mtl
MTL
mga
MGA
1 MTL11,215.1 MGA
5 MTL56,075.7 MGA
10 MTL112,151 MGA
25 MTL280,378 MGA
50 MTL560,757 MGA
100 MTL1,121,510 MGA
500 MTL5,607,570 MGA
1,000 MTL11,215,100 MGA
5,000 MTL56,075,700 MGA
10,000 MTL112,151,000 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Maltese Lira

mga
MGA
mtl
MTL
1 MGA0.0000891652 MTL
5 MGA0.000445826 MTL
10 MGA0.000891652 MTL
25 MGA0.00222913 MTL
50 MGA0.00445826 MTL
100 MGA0.00891652 MTL
500 MGA0.0445826 MTL
1,000 MGA0.0891652 MTL
5,000 MGA0.445826 MTL
10,000 MGA0.891652 MTL

MTL to MGA Chart

1 MTL = 0 MGA

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4,978.84,978.8
Low
4,756.14,648.5
Average
4,814.84,778.9
Volatility
0.95%0.68%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

More Malagasy Ariary info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings