1 MTL to MDL - Convert Maltese Liri to Moldovan Lei

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

44.94928 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 0.0222473 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:30 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Moldovan Leu

mtl
MTL
mdl
MDL
1 MTL44.9493 MDL
5 MTL224.746 MDL
10 MTL449.493 MDL
25 MTL1,123.73 MDL
50 MTL2,247.46 MDL
100 MTL4,494.93 MDL
500 MTL22,474.6 MDL
1,000 MTL44,949.3 MDL
5,000 MTL224,746 MDL
10,000 MTL449,493 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Maltese Lira

mdl
MDL
mtl
MTL
1 MDL0.0222473 MTL
5 MDL0.111236 MTL
10 MDL0.222473 MTL
25 MDL0.556182 MTL
50 MDL1.11236 MTL
100 MDL2.22473 MTL
500 MDL11.1236 MTL
1,000 MDL22.2473 MTL
5,000 MDL111.236 MTL
10,000 MDL222.473 MTL

MTL to MDL Chart

1 MTL = 0 MDL

1 Maltese Lira to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
19.28919.304
Low
18.95218.733
Average
19.12719.088
Volatility
0.41%0.39%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

