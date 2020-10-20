1 MTL to LYD - Convert Maltese Liri to Libyan Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

12.257122 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 0.0815852 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:29 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Libyan Dinar

mtl
MTL
lyd
LYD
1 MTL12.2571 LYD
5 MTL61.2856 LYD
10 MTL122.571 LYD
25 MTL306.428 LYD
50 MTL612.856 LYD
100 MTL1,225.71 LYD
500 MTL6,128.56 LYD
1,000 MTL12,257.1 LYD
5,000 MTL61,285.6 LYD
10,000 MTL122,571 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Maltese Lira

lyd
LYD
mtl
MTL
1 LYD0.0815852 MTL
5 LYD0.407926 MTL
10 LYD0.815852 MTL
25 LYD2.03963 MTL
50 LYD4.07926 MTL
100 LYD8.15852 MTL
500 LYD40.7926 MTL
1,000 LYD81.5852 MTL
5,000 LYD407.926 MTL
10,000 LYD815.852 MTL

MTL to LYD Chart

1 MTL = 0 LYD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.26675.2920
Low
5.17185.1324
Average
5.21915.2264
Volatility
0.40%0.43%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings