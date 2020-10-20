1.00 Maltese Lira =
8.300950578415678 Terra
1 LUNA = 0.120468 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
LUNA
|1 MTL
|8.30095 LUNA
|5 MTL
|41.5048 LUNA
|10 MTL
|83.0095 LUNA
|25 MTL
|207.524 LUNA
|50 MTL
|415.048 LUNA
|100 MTL
|830.095 LUNA
|500 MTL
|4,150.48 LUNA
|1,000 MTL
|8,300.95 LUNA
|5,000 MTL
|41,504.8 LUNA
|10,000 MTL
|83,009.5 LUNA
LUNA
MTL
|1 LUNA
|0.120468 MTL
|5 LUNA
|0.602341 MTL
|10 LUNA
|1.20468 MTL
|25 LUNA
|3.0117 MTL
|50 LUNA
|6.02341 MTL
|100 LUNA
|12.0468 MTL
|500 LUNA
|60.2341 MTL
|1,000 LUNA
|120.468 MTL
|5,000 LUNA
|602.341 MTL
|10,000 LUNA
|1,204.68 MTL
1 MTL = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0915
|4.0915
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8780
|1.8780
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.0766
|3.0171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.51%
|12.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
