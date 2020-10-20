1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.215275848778647 Chainlink
1 LINK = 4.64520 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
LINK
|1 MTL
|0.215276 LINK
|5 MTL
|1.07638 LINK
|10 MTL
|2.15276 LINK
|25 MTL
|5.3819 LINK
|50 MTL
|10.7638 LINK
|100 MTL
|21.5276 LINK
|500 MTL
|107.638 LINK
|1,000 MTL
|215.276 LINK
|5,000 MTL
|1,076.38 LINK
|10,000 MTL
|2,152.76 LINK
LINK
MTL
|1 LINK
|4.6452 MTL
|5 LINK
|23.226 MTL
|10 LINK
|46.452 MTL
|25 LINK
|116.13 MTL
|50 LINK
|232.26 MTL
|100 LINK
|464.52 MTL
|500 LINK
|2,322.6 MTL
|1,000 LINK
|4,645.2 MTL
|5,000 LINK
|23,226 MTL
|10,000 LINK
|46,452 MTL
1 MTL = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.085617
|0.085617
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061314
|0.057872
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.073216
|0.071336
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.56%
|4.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
