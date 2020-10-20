1.00 Maltese Lira =
55,753.808 Lao Kips
1 LAK = 0.0000179360 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
LAK
|1 MTL
|55,753.8 LAK
|5 MTL
|278,769 LAK
|10 MTL
|557,538 LAK
|25 MTL
|1,393,850 LAK
|50 MTL
|2,787,690 LAK
|100 MTL
|5,575,380 LAK
|500 MTL
|27,876,900 LAK
|1,000 MTL
|55,753,800 LAK
|5,000 MTL
|278,769,000 LAK
|10,000 MTL
|557,538,000 LAK
1 MTL = 0 LAK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|23,954
|23,954
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|23,145
|22,457
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|23,494
|23,170
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
