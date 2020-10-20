1 MTL to KMF - Convert Maltese Liri to Comorian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,145.9766 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 0.000872618 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:17 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Comorian Franc

mtl
MTL
kmf
KMF
1 MTL1,145.98 KMF
5 MTL5,729.88 KMF
10 MTL11,459.8 KMF
25 MTL28,649.4 KMF
50 MTL57,298.8 KMF
100 MTL114,598 KMF
500 MTL572,988 KMF
1,000 MTL1,145,980 KMF
5,000 MTL5,729,880 KMF
10,000 MTL11,459,800 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Maltese Lira

kmf
KMF
mtl
MTL
1 KMF0.000872618 MTL
5 KMF0.00436309 MTL
10 KMF0.00872618 MTL
25 KMF0.0218155 MTL
50 KMF0.0436309 MTL
100 KMF0.0872618 MTL
500 KMF0.436309 MTL
1,000 KMF0.872618 MTL
5,000 KMF4.36309 MTL
10,000 KMF8.72618 MTL

MTL to KMF Chart

1 MTL = 0 KMF

1 Maltese Lira to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
491.97491.97
Low
491.97491.97
Average
491.97491.97
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

