1 MTL to KES - Convert Maltese Liri to Kenyan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

323.72894 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 0.00308900 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:28 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Kenyan Shilling

mtl
MTL
kes
KES
1 MTL323.729 KES
5 MTL1,618.64 KES
10 MTL3,237.29 KES
25 MTL8,093.22 KES
50 MTL16,186.4 KES
100 MTL32,372.9 KES
500 MTL161,864 KES
1,000 MTL323,729 KES
5,000 MTL1,618,640 KES
10,000 MTL3,237,290 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Maltese Lira

kes
KES
mtl
MTL
1 KES0.003089 MTL
5 KES0.015445 MTL
10 KES0.03089 MTL
25 KES0.0772251 MTL
50 KES0.15445 MTL
100 KES0.3089 MTL
500 KES1.5445 MTL
1,000 KES3.089 MTL
5,000 KES15.445 MTL
10,000 KES30.89 MTL

MTL to KES Chart

1 MTL = 0 KES

1 Maltese Lira to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
142.54146.42
Low
136.78136.78
Average
138.81141.01
Volatility
0.47%0.73%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

More Kenyan Shilling info

