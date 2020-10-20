1 MTL to JOD - Convert Maltese Liri to Jordanian Dinars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.7864354 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 0.559774 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:28 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Jordanian Dinar

mtl
MTL
jod
JOD
1 MTL1.78644 JOD
5 MTL8.93218 JOD
10 MTL17.8644 JOD
25 MTL44.6609 JOD
50 MTL89.3218 JOD
100 MTL178.644 JOD
500 MTL893.218 JOD
1,000 MTL1,786.44 JOD
5,000 MTL8,932.18 JOD
10,000 MTL17,864.4 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Maltese Lira

jod
JOD
mtl
MTL
1 JOD0.559774 MTL
5 JOD2.79887 MTL
10 JOD5.59774 MTL
25 JOD13.9943 MTL
50 JOD27.9887 MTL
100 JOD55.9774 MTL
500 JOD279.887 MTL
1,000 JOD559.774 MTL
5,000 JOD2,798.87 MTL
10,000 JOD5,597.74 MTL

MTL to JOD Chart

1 MTL = 0 JOD

1 Maltese Lira to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.772210.77331
Low
0.757220.75302
Average
0.762370.76326
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

