1 MTL to IMP - Convert Maltese Liri to Isle of Man Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9739357 Isle of Man Pounds

1 IMP = 0.506602 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Isle of Man Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:17 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Isle of Man Pound

MTL
IMP
1 MTL1.97394 IMP
5 MTL9.86968 IMP
10 MTL19.7394 IMP
25 MTL49.3484 IMP
50 MTL98.6968 IMP
100 MTL197.394 IMP
500 MTL986.968 IMP
1,000 MTL1,973.94 IMP
5,000 MTL9,869.68 IMP
10,000 MTL19,739.4 IMP

Convert Isle of Man Pound to Maltese Lira

IMP
MTL
1 IMP0.506602 MTL
5 IMP2.53301 MTL
10 IMP5.06602 MTL
25 IMP12.6651 MTL
50 IMP25.3301 MTL
100 IMP50.6602 MTL
500 IMP253.301 MTL
1,000 IMP506.602 MTL
5,000 IMP2,533.01 MTL
10,000 IMP5,066.02 MTL

MTL to IMP Chart

1 MTL = 0 IMP

1 Maltese Lira to Isle of Man Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846580.85290
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

