1 MTL to GNF - Convert Maltese Liri to Guinean Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

21,645.025 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 0.0000462000 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:27 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Guinean Franc

mtl
MTL
gnf
GNF
1 MTL21,645 GNF
5 MTL108,225 GNF
10 MTL216,450 GNF
25 MTL541,126 GNF
50 MTL1,082,250 GNF
100 MTL2,164,500 GNF
500 MTL10,822,500 GNF
1,000 MTL21,645,000 GNF
5,000 MTL108,225,000 GNF
10,000 MTL216,450,000 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Maltese Lira

gnf
GNF
mtl
MTL
1 GNF0.0000462 MTL
5 GNF0.000231 MTL
10 GNF0.000462 MTL
25 GNF0.001155 MTL
50 GNF0.00231 MTL
100 GNF0.00462 MTL
500 GNF0.0231 MTL
1,000 GNF0.0462 MTL
5,000 GNF0.231 MTL
10,000 GNF0.462 MTL

MTL to GNF Chart

1 MTL = 0 GNF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9,379.49,379.4
Low
9,067.69,067.6
Average
9,240.89,246.7
Volatility
0.73%0.52%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

More Guinean Franc info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings