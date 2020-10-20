1 MTL to GHS - Convert Maltese Liri to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

38.736261 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 0.0258156 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:16 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi

mtl
MTL
ghs
GHS
1 MTL38.7363 GHS
5 MTL193.681 GHS
10 MTL387.363 GHS
25 MTL968.407 GHS
50 MTL1,936.81 GHS
100 MTL3,873.63 GHS
500 MTL19,368.1 GHS
1,000 MTL38,736.3 GHS
5,000 MTL193,681 GHS
10,000 MTL387,363 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Maltese Lira

ghs
GHS
mtl
MTL
1 GHS0.0258156 MTL
5 GHS0.129078 MTL
10 GHS0.258156 MTL
25 GHS0.64539 MTL
50 GHS1.29078 MTL
100 GHS2.58156 MTL
500 GHS12.9078 MTL
1,000 GHS25.8156 MTL
5,000 GHS129.078 MTL
10,000 GHS258.156 MTL

MTL to GHS Chart

1 MTL = 0 GHS

1 Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.61416.614
Low
16.00414.273
Average
16.20615.364
Volatility
0.37%0.63%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

More Ghanaian Cedi info

