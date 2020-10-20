1 MTL to FRF - Convert Maltese Liri to French Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

15.279688 French Francs

1 FRF = 0.0654464 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

FRF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:16 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to French Franc

mtl
MTL
frf
FRF
1 MTL15.2797 FRF
5 MTL76.3984 FRF
10 MTL152.797 FRF
25 MTL381.992 FRF
50 MTL763.984 FRF
100 MTL1,527.97 FRF
500 MTL7,639.84 FRF
1,000 MTL15,279.7 FRF
5,000 MTL76,398.4 FRF
10,000 MTL152,797 FRF

Convert French Franc to Maltese Lira

frf
FRF
mtl
MTL
1 FRF0.0654464 MTL
5 FRF0.327232 MTL
10 FRF0.654464 MTL
25 FRF1.63616 MTL
50 FRF3.27232 MTL
100 FRF6.54464 MTL
500 FRF32.7232 MTL
1,000 FRF65.4464 MTL
5,000 FRF327.232 MTL
10,000 FRF654.464 MTL

MTL to FRF Chart

1 MTL = 0 FRF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings