1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.480593405551818 Polkadot
1 DOT = 2.08076 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
DOT
|1 MTL
|0.480593 DOT
|5 MTL
|2.40297 DOT
|10 MTL
|4.80593 DOT
|25 MTL
|12.0148 DOT
|50 MTL
|24.0297 DOT
|100 MTL
|48.0593 DOT
|500 MTL
|240.297 DOT
|1,000 MTL
|480.593 DOT
|5,000 MTL
|2,402.97 DOT
|10,000 MTL
|4,805.93 DOT
1 MTL = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19455
|0.19455
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15024
|0.12011
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17363
|0.15833
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.80%
|3.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
