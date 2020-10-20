1.00 Maltese Lira =
25.516233762112574 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 0.0391907 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
DOGE
|1 MTL
|25.5162 DOGE
|5 MTL
|127.581 DOGE
|10 MTL
|255.162 DOGE
|25 MTL
|637.906 DOGE
|50 MTL
|1,275.81 DOGE
|100 MTL
|2,551.62 DOGE
|500 MTL
|12,758.1 DOGE
|1,000 MTL
|25,516.2 DOGE
|5,000 MTL
|127,581 DOGE
|10,000 MTL
|255,162 DOGE
DOGE
MTL
|1 DOGE
|0.0391907 MTL
|5 DOGE
|0.195954 MTL
|10 DOGE
|0.391907 MTL
|25 DOGE
|0.979768 MTL
|50 DOGE
|1.95954 MTL
|100 DOGE
|3.91907 MTL
|500 DOGE
|19.5954 MTL
|1,000 DOGE
|39.1907 MTL
|5,000 DOGE
|195.954 MTL
|10,000 DOGE
|391.907 MTL
1 MTL = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|9.8560
|9.8560
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.5720
|5.3201
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|8.0742
|7.1894
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.69%
|4.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
