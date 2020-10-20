1 MTL to DJF - Convert Maltese Liri to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

448.50213 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 0.00222964 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:15 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Djiboutian Franc

1 MTL448.502 DJF
5 MTL2,242.51 DJF
10 MTL4,485.02 DJF
25 MTL11,212.6 DJF
50 MTL22,425.1 DJF
100 MTL44,850.2 DJF
500 MTL224,251 DJF
1,000 MTL448,502 DJF
5,000 MTL2,242,510 DJF
10,000 MTL4,485,020 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Maltese Lira

1 DJF0.00222964 MTL
5 DJF0.0111482 MTL
10 DJF0.0222964 MTL
25 DJF0.0557411 MTL
50 DJF0.111482 MTL
100 DJF0.222964 MTL
500 DJF1.11482 MTL
1,000 DJF2.22964 MTL
5,000 DJF11.1482 MTL
10,000 DJF22.2964 MTL

MTL to DJF Chart

1 MTL = 0 DJF

1 Maltese Lira to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
193.53194.26
Low
189.90189.08
Average
191.42191.65
Volatility
0.30%0.31%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

