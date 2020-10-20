1 MTL to CDF - Convert Maltese Liri to Congolese Francs

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

7,162.5384 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.000139615 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:15 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc

mtl
MTL
cdf
CDF
1 MTL7,162.54 CDF
5 MTL35,812.7 CDF
10 MTL71,625.4 CDF
25 MTL179,063 CDF
50 MTL358,127 CDF
100 MTL716,254 CDF
500 MTL3,581,270 CDF
1,000 MTL7,162,540 CDF
5,000 MTL35,812,700 CDF
10,000 MTL71,625,400 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Maltese Lira

cdf
CDF
mtl
MTL
1 CDF0.000139615 MTL
5 CDF0.000698077 MTL
10 CDF0.00139615 MTL
25 CDF0.00349038 MTL
50 CDF0.00698077 MTL
100 CDF0.0139615 MTL
500 CDF0.0698077 MTL
1,000 CDF0.139615 MTL
5,000 CDF0.698077 MTL
10,000 CDF1.39615 MTL

MTL to CDF Chart

1 MTL = 0 CDF



1 Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,081.43,081.4
Low
3,019.02,954.3
Average
3,046.43,019.7
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.



