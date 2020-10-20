1.00 Maltese Lira =
82,397.727 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.0000121363 MTL
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
BYR
|1 MTL
|82,397.7 BYR
|5 MTL
|411,989 BYR
|10 MTL
|823,977 BYR
|25 MTL
|2,059,940 BYR
|50 MTL
|4,119,890 BYR
|100 MTL
|8,239,770 BYR
|500 MTL
|41,198,900 BYR
|1,000 MTL
|82,397,700 BYR
|5,000 MTL
|411,989,000 BYR
|10,000 MTL
|823,977,000 BYR
1 MTL = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.5615
|3.5666
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.4924
|3.4730
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.5173
|3.5212
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
