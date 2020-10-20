1 MTL to BYR - Convert Maltese Liri to Belarusian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

82,397.727 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.0000121363 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

BYR replaced by BYN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble

mtl
MTL
byr
BYR
1 MTL82,397.7 BYR
5 MTL411,989 BYR
10 MTL823,977 BYR
25 MTL2,059,940 BYR
50 MTL4,119,890 BYR
100 MTL8,239,770 BYR
500 MTL41,198,900 BYR
1,000 MTL82,397,700 BYR
5,000 MTL411,989,000 BYR
10,000 MTL823,977,000 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Maltese Lira

byr
BYR
mtl
MTL
1 BYR0.0000121363 MTL
5 BYR0.0000606813 MTL
10 BYR0.000121363 MTL
25 BYR0.000303406 MTL
50 BYR0.000606813 MTL
100 BYR0.00121363 MTL
500 BYR0.00606813 MTL
1,000 BYR0.0121363 MTL
5,000 BYR0.0606813 MTL
10,000 BYR0.121363 MTL

MTL to BYR Chart

1 MTL = 0 BYR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.56153.5666
Low
3.49243.4730
Average
3.51733.5212
Volatility
0.30%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings