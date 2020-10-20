1 MTL to BWP - Convert Maltese Liri to Botswana Pule

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

34.324276 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 0.0291339 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Botswana Pula

mtl
MTL
bwp
BWP
1 MTL34.3243 BWP
5 MTL171.621 BWP
10 MTL343.243 BWP
25 MTL858.107 BWP
50 MTL1,716.21 BWP
100 MTL3,432.43 BWP
500 MTL17,162.1 BWP
1,000 MTL34,324.3 BWP
5,000 MTL171,621 BWP
10,000 MTL343,243 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to Maltese Lira

bwp
BWP
mtl
MTL
1 BWP0.0291339 MTL
5 BWP0.145669 MTL
10 BWP0.291339 MTL
25 BWP0.728347 MTL
50 BWP1.45669 MTL
100 BWP2.91339 MTL
500 BWP14.5669 MTL
1,000 BWP29.1339 MTL
5,000 BWP145.669 MTL
10,000 BWP291.339 MTL

MTL to BWP Chart

1 MTL = 0 BWP

1 Maltese Lira to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14.92514.925
Low
14.37914.379
Average
14.63414.693
Volatility
0.46%0.43%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bwp

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

More Botswana Pula info

