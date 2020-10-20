1 MTL to BHD - Convert Maltese Liri to Bahraini Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.94732107 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 1.05561 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bahraini Dinar

mtl
MTL
bhd
BHD
1 MTL0.947321 BHD
5 MTL4.73661 BHD
10 MTL9.47321 BHD
25 MTL23.683 BHD
50 MTL47.3661 BHD
100 MTL94.7321 BHD
500 MTL473.661 BHD
1,000 MTL947.321 BHD
5,000 MTL4,736.61 BHD
10,000 MTL9,473.21 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to Maltese Lira

bhd
BHD
mtl
MTL
1 BHD1.05561 MTL
5 BHD5.27804 MTL
10 BHD10.5561 MTL
25 BHD26.3902 MTL
50 BHD52.7804 MTL
100 BHD105.561 MTL
500 BHD527.804 MTL
1,000 BHD1,055.61 MTL
5,000 BHD5,278.04 MTL
10,000 BHD10,556.1 MTL

MTL to BHD Chart

1 MTL = 0 BHD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.409520.41010
Low
0.401570.39934
Average
0.404300.40478
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

