1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

93.96669 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 0.0106421 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

BEF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:14 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Belgian Franc

mtl
MTL
bef
BEF
1 MTL93.9667 BEF
5 MTL469.833 BEF
10 MTL939.667 BEF
25 MTL2,349.17 BEF
50 MTL4,698.33 BEF
100 MTL9,396.67 BEF
500 MTL46,983.3 BEF
1,000 MTL93,966.7 BEF
5,000 MTL469,833 BEF
10,000 MTL939,667 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Maltese Lira

bef
BEF
mtl
MTL
1 BEF0.0106421 MTL
5 BEF0.0532103 MTL
10 BEF0.106421 MTL
25 BEF0.266052 MTL
50 BEF0.532103 MTL
100 BEF1.06421 MTL
500 BEF5.32103 MTL
1,000 BEF10.6421 MTL
5,000 BEF53.2103 MTL
10,000 BEF106.421 MTL

MTL to BEF Chart

1 MTL = 0 BEF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

