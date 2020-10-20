1 MTL to AZM - Convert Maltese Liri to Azerbaijani Manats

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

21,424.695 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 0.0000466751 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

AZM replaced by AZN

Maltese Lira to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:14 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Azerbaijani Manat

mtl
MTL
azm
AZM
1 MTL21,424.7 AZM
5 MTL107,123 AZM
10 MTL214,247 AZM
25 MTL535,617 AZM
50 MTL1,071,230 AZM
100 MTL2,142,470 AZM
500 MTL10,712,300 AZM
1,000 MTL21,424,700 AZM
5,000 MTL107,123,000 AZM
10,000 MTL214,247,000 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to Maltese Lira

azm
AZM
mtl
MTL
1 AZM0.0000466751 MTL
5 AZM0.000233376 MTL
10 AZM0.000466751 MTL
25 AZM0.00116688 MTL
50 AZM0.00233376 MTL
100 AZM0.00466751 MTL
500 AZM0.0233376 MTL
1,000 AZM0.0466751 MTL
5,000 AZM0.233376 MTL
10,000 AZM0.466751 MTL

MTL to AZM Chart

1 Maltese Lira to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.85201.8547
Low
1.81501.8065
Average
1.82831.8307
Volatility
0.31%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

, ratings