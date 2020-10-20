1 MTL to ANG - Convert Maltese Liri to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.5124831 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 0.221607 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Dutch Guilder

mtl
MTL
ang
ANG
1 MTL4.51248 ANG
5 MTL22.5624 ANG
10 MTL45.1248 ANG
25 MTL112.812 ANG
50 MTL225.624 ANG
100 MTL451.248 ANG
500 MTL2,256.24 ANG
1,000 MTL4,512.48 ANG
5,000 MTL22,562.4 ANG
10,000 MTL45,124.8 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Maltese Lira

ang
ANG
mtl
MTL
1 ANG0.221607 MTL
5 ANG1.10804 MTL
10 ANG2.21607 MTL
25 ANG5.54019 MTL
50 ANG11.0804 MTL
100 ANG22.1607 MTL
500 ANG110.804 MTL
1,000 ANG221.607 MTL
5,000 ANG1,108.04 MTL
10,000 ANG2,216.07 MTL

MTL to ANG Chart

1 MTL = 0 ANG

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.95081.9560
Low
1.91171.9035
Average
1.92561.9276
Volatility
0.35%0.32%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Dutch Guilder info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings