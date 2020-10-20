1 MTL to AMD - Convert Maltese Liri to Armenian Drams

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

977.8959 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 0.00102260 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:14 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Armenian Dram

mtl
MTL
amd
AMD
1 MTL977.896 AMD
5 MTL4,889.48 AMD
10 MTL9,778.96 AMD
25 MTL24,447.4 AMD
50 MTL48,894.8 AMD
100 MTL97,789.6 AMD
500 MTL488,948 AMD
1,000 MTL977,896 AMD
5,000 MTL4,889,480 AMD
10,000 MTL9,778,960 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Maltese Lira

amd
AMD
mtl
MTL
1 AMD0.0010226 MTL
5 AMD0.00511302 MTL
10 AMD0.010226 MTL
25 AMD0.0255651 MTL
50 AMD0.0511302 MTL
100 AMD0.10226 MTL
500 AMD0.511302 MTL
1,000 AMD1.0226 MTL
5,000 AMD5.11302 MTL
10,000 AMD10.226 MTL

MTL to AMD Chart

1 MTL = 0 AMD

1 Maltese Lira to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
420.87422.20
Low
412.34411.74
Average
415.56416.93
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info

