1 MTL to AED - Convert Maltese Liri to Emirati Dirhams

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.2524206 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 0.108080 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Emirati Dirham

mtl
MTL
aed
AED
1 MTL9.25242 AED
5 MTL46.2621 AED
10 MTL92.5242 AED
25 MTL231.311 AED
50 MTL462.621 AED
100 MTL925.242 AED
500 MTL4,626.21 AED
1,000 MTL9,252.42 AED
5,000 MTL46,262.1 AED
10,000 MTL92,524.2 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to Maltese Lira

aed
AED
mtl
MTL
1 AED0.10808 MTL
5 AED0.540399 MTL
10 AED1.0808 MTL
25 AED2.702 MTL
50 AED5.40399 MTL
100 AED10.808 MTL
500 AED54.0399 MTL
1,000 AED108.08 MTL
5,000 AED540.399 MTL
10,000 AED1,080.8 MTL

MTL to AED Chart

1 MTL = 0 AED

1 Maltese Lira to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.99994.0056
Low
3.92233.9005
Average
3.94893.9536
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

, ratings