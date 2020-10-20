1 MRO to ZMW - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Zambian Kwacha

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.061628212 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 16.2263 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:33 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Zambian Kwacha

mro
MRO
zmw
ZMW
1 MRO0.0616282 ZMW
5 MRO0.308141 ZMW
10 MRO0.616282 ZMW
25 MRO1.54071 ZMW
50 MRO3.08141 ZMW
100 MRO6.16282 ZMW
500 MRO30.8141 ZMW
1,000 MRO61.6282 ZMW
5,000 MRO308.141 ZMW
10,000 MRO616.282 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Mauritanian Ouguiya

zmw
ZMW
mro
MRO
1 ZMW16.2263 MRO
5 ZMW81.1317 MRO
10 ZMW162.263 MRO
25 ZMW405.658 MRO
50 ZMW811.317 MRO
100 ZMW1,622.63 MRO
500 ZMW8,113.17 MRO
1,000 ZMW16,226.3 MRO
5,000 ZMW81,131.7 MRO
10,000 ZMW162,263 MRO

MRO to ZMW Chart

1 MRO = 0 ZMW

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.677490.69258
Low
0.605710.60571
Average
0.653400.65488
Volatility
1.47%1.79%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

