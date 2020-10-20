1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
61.628212 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 0.0162263 MRO
MRO
ZMK
|1 MRO
|61.6282 ZMK
|5 MRO
|308.141 ZMK
|10 MRO
|616.282 ZMK
|25 MRO
|1,540.71 ZMK
|50 MRO
|3,081.41 ZMK
|100 MRO
|6,162.82 ZMK
|500 MRO
|30,814.1 ZMK
|1,000 MRO
|61,628.2 ZMK
|5,000 MRO
|308,141 ZMK
|10,000 MRO
|616,282 ZMK
1 MRO = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67749
|0.69258
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60571
|0.60571
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.65340
|0.65488
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.47%
|1.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
