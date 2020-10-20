1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0056759182 Ripple
1 XRP = 176.183 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
XRP
|1 MRO
|0.00567592 XRP
|5 MRO
|0.0283796 XRP
|10 MRO
|0.0567592 XRP
|25 MRO
|0.141898 XRP
|50 MRO
|0.283796 XRP
|100 MRO
|0.567592 XRP
|500 MRO
|2.83796 XRP
|1,000 MRO
|5.67592 XRP
|5,000 MRO
|28.3796 XRP
|10,000 MRO
|56.7592 XRP
1 MRO = 0 XRP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.054081
|0.054081
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.048108
|0.040711
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.051925
|0.049061
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.90%
|2.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.More Ripple info
