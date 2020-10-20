1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000002476301207 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 403,828 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
XPD
|1 MRO
|0.0000024763 XPD
|5 MRO
|0.0000123815 XPD
|10 MRO
|0.000024763 XPD
|25 MRO
|0.0000619075 XPD
|50 MRO
|0.000123815 XPD
|100 MRO
|0.00024763 XPD
|500 MRO
|0.00123815 XPD
|1,000 MRO
|0.0024763 XPD
|5,000 MRO
|0.0123815 XPD
|10,000 MRO
|0.024763 XPD
1 MRO = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000028442
|0.000028442
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000024542
|0.000023084
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000026983
|0.000026079
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.74%
|3.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
