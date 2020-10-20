1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0068283961 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 146.447 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
XCD
|1 MRO
|0.0068284 XCD
|5 MRO
|0.034142 XCD
|10 MRO
|0.068284 XCD
|25 MRO
|0.17071 XCD
|50 MRO
|0.34142 XCD
|100 MRO
|0.68284 XCD
|500 MRO
|3.4142 XCD
|1,000 MRO
|6.8284 XCD
|5,000 MRO
|34.142 XCD
|10,000 MRO
|68.284 XCD
1 MRO = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.069152
|0.069152
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067856
|0.067204
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.068553
|0.068231
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.
