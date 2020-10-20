1 MRO to XCD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to East Caribbean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0068283961 East Caribbean Dollars

1 XCD = 146.447 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to East Caribbean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:33 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to East Caribbean Dollar

mro
MRO
xcd
XCD
1 MRO0.0068284 XCD
5 MRO0.034142 XCD
10 MRO0.068284 XCD
25 MRO0.17071 XCD
50 MRO0.34142 XCD
100 MRO0.68284 XCD
500 MRO3.4142 XCD
1,000 MRO6.8284 XCD
5,000 MRO34.142 XCD
10,000 MRO68.284 XCD

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xcd
XCD
mro
MRO
1 XCD146.447 MRO
5 XCD732.236 MRO
10 XCD1,464.47 MRO
25 XCD3,661.18 MRO
50 XCD7,322.36 MRO
100 XCD14,644.7 MRO
500 XCD73,223.6 MRO
1,000 XCD146,447 MRO
5,000 XCD732,236 MRO
10,000 XCD1,464,470 MRO

MRO to XCD Chart

1 MRO = 0 XCD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to East Caribbean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0691520.069152
Low
0.0678560.067204
Average
0.0685530.068231
Volatility
0.50%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

More East Caribbean Dollar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings