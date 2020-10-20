1 MRO to XAG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Silver Ounces

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.000083092117771 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 12,034.8 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Silver Ounce

mro
MRO
xag
XAG
1 MRO0.0000830921 XAG
5 MRO0.000415461 XAG
10 MRO0.000830921 XAG
25 MRO0.0020773 XAG
50 MRO0.00415461 XAG
100 MRO0.00830921 XAG
500 MRO0.0415461 XAG
1,000 MRO0.0830921 XAG
5,000 MRO0.415461 XAG
10,000 MRO0.830921 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xag
XAG
mro
MRO
1 XAG12,034.8 MRO
5 XAG60,174.2 MRO
10 XAG120,348 MRO
25 XAG300,871 MRO
50 XAG601,742 MRO
100 XAG1,203,480 MRO
500 XAG6,017,420 MRO
1,000 XAG12,034,800 MRO
5,000 XAG60,174,200 MRO
10,000 XAG120,348,000 MRO

MRO to XAG Chart

1 MRO = 0 XAG

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000883980.00095854
Low
0.000817030.00078643
Average
0.000858550.00087325
Volatility
2.27%2.02%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

, ratings