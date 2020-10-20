1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0069049923 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 144.823 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
WST
|1 MRO
|0.00690499 WST
|5 MRO
|0.034525 WST
|10 MRO
|0.0690499 WST
|25 MRO
|0.172625 WST
|50 MRO
|0.34525 WST
|100 MRO
|0.690499 WST
|500 MRO
|3.4525 WST
|1,000 MRO
|6.90499 WST
|5,000 MRO
|34.525 WST
|10,000 MRO
|69.0499 WST
1 MRO = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.069759
|0.070378
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.068648
|0.066948
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.069322
|0.069245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
