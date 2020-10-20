1 MRO to VND - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Vietnamese Dongs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

64.788168 Vietnamese Dongs

1 VND = 0.0154349 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vietnamese Dong conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vietnamese Dong

mro
MRO
vnd
VND
1 MRO64.7882 VND
5 MRO323.941 VND
10 MRO647.882 VND
25 MRO1,619.7 VND
50 MRO3,239.41 VND
100 MRO6,478.82 VND
500 MRO32,394.1 VND
1,000 MRO64,788.2 VND
5,000 MRO323,941 VND
10,000 MRO647,882 VND

Convert Vietnamese Dong to Mauritanian Ouguiya

vnd
VND
mro
MRO
1 VND0.0154349 MRO
5 VND0.0771746 MRO
10 VND0.154349 MRO
25 VND0.385873 MRO
50 VND0.771746 MRO
100 VND1.54349 MRO
500 VND7.71746 MRO
1,000 VND15.4349 MRO
5,000 VND77.1746 MRO
10,000 VND154.349 MRO

MRO to VND Chart

1 MRO = 0 VND

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vietnamese Dong stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
655.07655.07
Low
639.59624.50
Average
646.17641.33
Volatility
0.77%0.65%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

More Vietnamese Dong info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings