1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

9,219.7272 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.000108463 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:41 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar

mro
MRO
vef
VEF
1 MRO9,219.73 VEF
5 MRO46,098.6 VEF
10 MRO92,197.3 VEF
25 MRO230,493 VEF
50 MRO460,986 VEF
100 MRO921,973 VEF
500 MRO4,609,860 VEF
1,000 MRO9,219,730 VEF
5,000 MRO46,098,600 VEF
10,000 MRO92,197,300 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

vef
VEF
mro
MRO
1 VEF0.000108463 MRO
5 VEF0.000542315 MRO
10 VEF0.00108463 MRO
25 VEF0.00271158 MRO
50 VEF0.00542315 MRO
100 VEF0.0108463 MRO
500 VEF0.0542315 MRO
1,000 VEF0.108463 MRO
5,000 VEF0.542315 MRO
10,000 VEF1.08463 MRO

MRO to VEF Chart

1 MRO = 0 VEF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
94,73394,733
Low
91,48790,106
Average
92,38991,936
Volatility
0.81%0.63%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

