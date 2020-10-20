1 MRO to VAL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Vatican City Lire

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

4.526371 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 0.220928 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

VAL replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:40 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vatican City Lira

mro
MRO
val
VAL
1 MRO4.52637 VAL
5 MRO22.6319 VAL
10 MRO45.2637 VAL
25 MRO113.159 VAL
50 MRO226.319 VAL
100 MRO452.637 VAL
500 MRO2,263.19 VAL
1,000 MRO4,526.37 VAL
5,000 MRO22,631.9 VAL
10,000 MRO45,263.7 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

val
VAL
mro
MRO
1 VAL0.220928 MRO
5 VAL1.10464 MRO
10 VAL2.20928 MRO
25 VAL5.52319 MRO
50 VAL11.0464 MRO
100 VAL22.0928 MRO
500 VAL110.464 MRO
1,000 VAL220.928 MRO
5,000 VAL1,104.64 MRO
10,000 VAL2,209.28 MRO

MRO to VAL Chart

1 MRO = 0 VAL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

