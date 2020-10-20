1 MRO to UYU - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Uruguayan Pesos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.10186461 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 9.81695 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uruguayan Peso

mro
MRO
uyu
UYU
1 MRO0.101865 UYU
5 MRO0.509323 UYU
10 MRO1.01865 UYU
25 MRO2.54662 UYU
50 MRO5.09323 UYU
100 MRO10.1865 UYU
500 MRO50.9323 UYU
1,000 MRO101.865 UYU
5,000 MRO509.323 UYU
10,000 MRO1,018.65 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

uyu
UYU
mro
MRO
1 UYU9.81695 MRO
5 UYU49.0848 MRO
10 UYU98.1695 MRO
25 UYU245.424 MRO
50 UYU490.848 MRO
100 UYU981.695 MRO
500 UYU4,908.48 MRO
1,000 UYU9,816.95 MRO
5,000 UYU49,084.8 MRO
10,000 UYU98,169.5 MRO

MRO to UYU Chart

1 MRO = 0 UYU

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.01781.0178
Low
0.982000.95367
Average
0.997240.97944
Volatility
0.60%0.65%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

