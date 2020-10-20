1 MRO to UGX - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ugandan Shillings

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

9.3536184 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 0.106910 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:40 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ugandan Shilling

mro
MRO
ugx
UGX
1 MRO9.35362 UGX
5 MRO46.7681 UGX
10 MRO93.5362 UGX
25 MRO233.84 UGX
50 MRO467.681 UGX
100 MRO935.362 UGX
500 MRO4,676.81 UGX
1,000 MRO9,353.62 UGX
5,000 MRO46,768.1 UGX
10,000 MRO93,536.2 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ugx
UGX
mro
MRO
1 UGX0.10691 MRO
5 UGX0.534552 MRO
10 UGX1.0691 MRO
25 UGX2.67276 MRO
50 UGX5.34552 MRO
100 UGX10.691 MRO
500 UGX53.4552 MRO
1,000 UGX106.91 MRO
5,000 UGX534.552 MRO
10,000 UGX1,069.1 MRO

MRO to UGX Chart

1 MRO = 0 UGX

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
97.38397.383
Low
93.16193.161
Average
95.00095.529
Volatility
0.74%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

, ratings