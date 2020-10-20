1 MRO to TTD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Trinidadian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.017084253 Trinidadian Dollars

1 TTD = 58.5334 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Trinidadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Trinidadian Dollar

MRO
MRO
TTD
TTD
1 MRO0.0170843 TTD
5 MRO0.0854213 TTD
10 MRO0.170843 TTD
25 MRO0.427106 TTD
50 MRO0.854213 TTD
100 MRO1.70843 TTD
500 MRO8.54213 TTD
1,000 MRO17.0843 TTD
5,000 MRO85.4213 TTD
10,000 MRO170.843 TTD

Convert Trinidadian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

TTD
TTD
MRO
MRO
1 TTD58.5334 MRO
5 TTD292.667 MRO
10 TTD585.334 MRO
25 TTD1,463.34 MRO
50 TTD2,926.67 MRO
100 TTD5,853.34 MRO
500 TTD29,266.7 MRO
1,000 TTD58,533.4 MRO
5,000 TTD292,667 MRO
10,000 TTD585,334 MRO

MRO to TTD Chart

1 MRO = 0 TTD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Trinidadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.173310.17331
Low
0.170520.16719
Average
0.172110.17133
Volatility
0.54%0.66%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ttd

TTD - Trinidadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.

