1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0078871169 Tunisian Dinars

1 TND = 126.789 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tunisian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tunisian Dinar

mro
MRO
tnd
TND
1 MRO0.00788712 TND
5 MRO0.0394356 TND
10 MRO0.0788712 TND
25 MRO0.197178 TND
50 MRO0.394356 TND
100 MRO0.788712 TND
500 MRO3.94356 TND
1,000 MRO7.88712 TND
5,000 MRO39.4356 TND
10,000 MRO78.8712 TND

Convert Tunisian Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

tnd
TND
mro
MRO
1 TND126.789 MRO
5 TND633.945 MRO
10 TND1,267.89 MRO
25 TND3,169.73 MRO
50 TND6,339.45 MRO
100 TND12,678.9 MRO
500 TND63,394.5 MRO
1,000 TND126,789 MRO
5,000 TND633,945 MRO
10,000 TND1,267,890 MRO

MRO to TND Chart

1 MRO = 0 TND

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Tunisian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0800020.080002
Low
0.0786120.077489
Average
0.0794140.079028
Volatility
0.58%0.62%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

tnd

TND - Tunisian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.

